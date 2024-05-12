The Good, Bad and Ugly From the Cincinnati Reds' 5-1 Loss to the San Francisco Giants
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Saturday. It was a step back for Cincinnati. Just one day after snapping an eight-game losing streak, they fell back into the loss column.
Here's the good, bad and ugly from the game:
The Good
Elly De La Cruz hit another home run, his ninth of the season. The 22-year-old is putting up All-Star caliber numbers. Jake Fraley went 3-of-4 and was the only other positive at the plate for Cincinnati.
The Bad
Nick Lodolo had one of his worst performances on the mound this season. He gave up a grand slam in the first inning and even though he rebounded, the damage was already done. He gave up four runs and five hits in six innings.
The Ugly
Matt Chapman's grand slam put the Giants ahead in the first inning. The Reds never threatened and got thrown out trying to stretch multiple singles into doubles.
They'll try to bounce back on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:05 pm ET.
