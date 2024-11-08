Three Reds Prospects Selected for Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game
The Arizona Fall League announced the rosters for the 18th Fall Stars Game, which will be played at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9 at Sloan Park.
Reds prospects Edwin Arroyo, Jose Acuna, and Luis Mey were all selected to represent the National League.
Arroyo has played in 15 games this fall, slashing .246/.313/.344 with five extra-base hits and five stolen bases.
Jose Acuna has pitched in four games for the Desert Dogs with and carries and ERA of 2.77. He struck out 16 over 13 innings while only surrendering eight hits and three walks.
Luis Mey has been the most impressive Red in the AFL. Mey has pitched in seven games and has not only not given up a run, but he's yet to surrneder a hit. The right-hander has eight strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings and has six saves.
