Watch: Joey Votto's Last At-Bat at Great American Ball Park

The fan-favorite played 17 years for the Cincinnati Reds. He announced his retirement on Wednesday night.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 24, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd before his first at bat in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto announced his retirement on Wednesday night.

In 2023, I was lucky enough to attend Votto's last home game as a Red. In Votto-like fashion, he hit a single back up the middle as the crowd was chanting his name.

Reds Manager David Bell lifted him from the game for a pinch runner and it was one of the most incredible moments you'll ever see. Votto gave the fans a curtain call and his postgame interview was even better.

Watch both videos below:

