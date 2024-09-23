Wow: Cincinnati Reds Fire Manager David Bell
CINCINNATI — The Reds have fired manager David Bell. The team made the announcement on Sunday night.
"David provided the kind of steadiness that we needed in our clubhouse over the last few seasons," Reds President Nick Krall said in a statement. "We felt a change was needed to move the Major League team forward. We have not achieved the success we expected, and we need to begin focusing on 2025."
The Reds are 76-81 this season. Bell finishes his tenure in Cincinnati with a 409-456 record in six seasons. The Reds qualified for the playoff once in six years with Bell managing the team. He signed a contract extension last year that put him under contract through 2026.
Freddie Benavides will be the interim manager for the remainder of the 2024 season.
