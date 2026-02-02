As excited as I was when news broke Sunday night that the Reds had signed Eugenio Suárez to a one-year deal, my first thought was simple: Does this mean another trade is coming to make the payroll work?

Well, according to Charlie Goldsmith, no. The Reds added the All-Star and won't have to make another deal for it to fit in the budget for this season.

"According to sources, the Reds do not have to shed any payroll to make this move work," Charlie Goldsmith wrote. "They’re doing something fans have been asking for since 2022, the year the Reds traded Suárez — pushing payroll up a notch, investing in the team and spending more aggressively to build a winner."

After the Reds offered Kyle Schwarber $25 million a year, fans were left wondering where that money went, after Nick Krall and the front office insisted the budget was staying the same.

If the Reds don't shed payroll before the season starts, this is the exact kind of move fans have been begging for. It's a low-risk, high-reward deal, and it didn't require giving up a single prospect to get it done.

It's a move that shows the front office and ownership are serious about contending in 2026 and that is what Reds fans have been waiting for.

How does Suarez fit with the Reds? Check out our full breakdown here.

