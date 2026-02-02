Details Emerge About Cincinnati Reds' New TV Deal, How Fans Can Watch in 2026

The Cincinnati Reds are moving there television rights to Major League Baseball for the 2026 seasonaccording to John Ourand. They are one of six teams with Main Street Sports that are moving their media rights to the league.

This means that Reds games will no longer be shown on FanDuel Sports Network.

The Reds previously announced this in late 2024 before ultimately agreeing to a new deal with FanDuel Sports Network in January of 2025.

For fans outside the Reds’ local television market, nothing is expected to change. However, for those inside the Reds' TV market, there will be some changes.

If you have cable, you might not be affected. The Reds will likely try to work out deals with local cable companies. For example, the Padres, whose broadcast rights are held by the league, were available on DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Fubo, Spectrum, and more.

For those who do not have cable, you will likely be able to watch the games on the MLB app by buying a standalone Cincinnati Reds package. The pricing is to be determined, but based on the Padres, it was $19.99 per month or $99 for the whole season.

We will update you with more information as it comes available.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



