Details Emerge About Cincinnati Reds' New TV Deal, How Fans Can Watch in 2026
The Cincinnati Reds are moving there television rights to Major League Baseball for the 2026 seasonaccording to John Ourand. They are one of six teams with Main Street Sports that are moving their media rights to the league.
This means that Reds games will no longer be shown on FanDuel Sports Network.
The Reds previously announced this in late 2024 before ultimately agreeing to a new deal with FanDuel Sports Network in January of 2025.
For fans outside the Reds’ local television market, nothing is expected to change. However, for those inside the Reds' TV market, there will be some changes.
If you have cable, you might not be affected. The Reds will likely try to work out deals with local cable companies. For example, the Padres, whose broadcast rights are held by the league, were available on DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Fubo, Spectrum, and more.
For those who do not have cable, you will likely be able to watch the games on the MLB app by buying a standalone Cincinnati Reds package. The pricing is to be determined, but based on the Padres, it was $19.99 per month or $99 for the whole season.
We will update you with more information as it comes available.
