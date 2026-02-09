Key Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Dates You Should Know
With Spring Training upon us, here are several key dates that Reds fans should know!
February 9
Pitchers and catchers, along with World Baseball Classic players, report to Spring Training. They will have their physicals on Tuesday, February 10.
February 11
Pitchers and catchers will have their first official workout.
February 14
Position players report on Saturday, February 14 and will have their physicals done on Sunday, February 15.
February 16
The first full squad workout will be held on Monday, February 16.
February 17
MLB Network Radio will kick off its tour of all 30 MLB teams at the Reds' facility at 6:00 p.m. ET. You can see their full schedule here.
February 21
The first Spring Training game will be on Sunday, February 21 against the Cleveland
March 4
The Reds will face the Cuban National team in an exhibition game on Wednesday, March 4. Cuba will be preparing to play in the World Baseball Classic.
March 19
The Reds will face the Giants in a Spring Breakout game on Thursday, March 19. The Spring Showcase highlights each organization’s top prospects, with Cincinnati’s best young talent squaring off against San Francisco’s top prospects.
March 23 and 24
The Reds will head to Milwaukee on March 23 and 24 for a two-game exhibition series against the Brewers at American Family Field. This will be their final tuneup ahead of Opening Day.
March 26
Opening Day will be on Thursday, March 26, against the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.
