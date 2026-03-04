Rhett Lowder Gives Reds Reason for Confidence Amid Hunter Greene Concern

On Wednesday morning, Reds fans heard news that they didn't want to hear. Hunter Greene is dealin with an elbow injury.

It's something Reds fans have dealt with a lot over the flamethrower's tenure with Cincinnati. In four seasons with the Reds, Greene has eclipsed 150 innings just one time, when he was an All-Star in the 2024 campaign.

Lowder's Fantastic Spring Continues

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25), center, has a conversation with a staff member, left, and non-roster invitee Chase Burns (81) after a pitching session during spring training, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, on Wednesday afternoon Rhett Lowder gave Reds fans a reason to breath, delivering three dominant innings against the Cuban national team in an exhibition game.

Lowder gave up two hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out three in his three scoreless innings.

While he isn't known for his overpowering stuff, Lowder is constantly praised for knowing 'how to pitch.' In eight innings this spring, the former first round draft pick has given up just one run on four hits, while striking out 10, and walking just two batters.

"I’m getting stronger each week," Lowder said. "It’s fun to be in a routine and focused on getting guys out. I love to play this game. It’s the best."

If Greene is unlikely to be ready by Opening Day, Lowder and fellow first round pick, Chase Burns, will likely step right into the rotation without missing a beat.

After missing all of the 2025 season due to injury, it's easy to forget how good Lowder is. He gave fans a reminder of that with his performance on Wednesday afternoon against Cuba.

