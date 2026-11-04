On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds hired Joe Torres to be their Major League pitching coach. He replaces Derek Johnson, who held the role since 2018.

The Reds opted to move on from him last month. Torres, 44, was the Guardians assistant pitching coach for each of the past five seasons.

Who is Joe Torres?

Torres joined Cleveland's organization in 2017 and has helped develop pitchers including Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Hunter Gaddis, and Triston McKenzie.

Torres reunites with Terry Francona, whom he worked with in Cleveland. Since the Reds were in the hunt for an new pitching coach that was familiar with Francona's philosophy, they seem to have found their guy.

Torres was selected 10th overall by the Anaheim Angels in the 2000 MLB Draft. The former left-handed pitcher spent 13 seasons in the minor leagues across five organizations, reaching Triple-A. He also represented both Team USA and Puerto Rico in international competition.

The Search is Over

Johnson had taken a leave of absence in the middle of the 2026 season, and there has not be any reporting as to the reason for his absence.

“Derek Johnson took a personal leave of absence in June of this year and will not be returning," Reds President Nick Krall said last month. "We wish Derek and his family the best. A search for a new pitching coach will begin immediately.”

There had not been a lot of buzz around the Reds' search for a new pitching coach this offseason. Even though it was a top priority for the organization, the Reds had not made much noise about hiring potential candidates outside the organization. They had interviewed a couple of internal candidates, but nothing came of that.

The Reds were rumored to be interested in hiring Carl Willis, but he will return as Cleveland’s pitching coach in 2027 according to MLB.com's Tim Stebbins.

Cincinnati's pitching staff could look a lot different next season. With Emilio Pagan opting out and Hunter Greene injured, the Reds are going to need to address their bullpen and their starting rotation this offseason.

All-Star Chase Burns will lead the rotation. He posted a 15-3 record with a 2.86 ERA and 185 strikeouts over 29 starts and 154 1/3 innings. Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson are also expected to be in the rotation or compete for a starting job.

Meanwhile, the bullpen could feel much different if Brock Burke, Pierce Johnson and Pagan leave in free agency.