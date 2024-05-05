The Good, Bad and Ugly From Cincinnati Reds' 2-1 Loss to Baltimore Orioles
The Reds lost to the Orioles 2-1 on Saturday night. Cincinnati has lost four-straight games.
Here's the good, bad and ugly from the loss:
The Good
Lucas Sims, Nick Martinez, and Sam Moll looked really good in their relief outings. It was short-lived but effective as they shutout the Orioles in four combined innings of work, tallying five strikeouts. They didn't give up any hits or walks.
Jonathan India did a good job, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. He did try to push a single into a double and was thrown out at second base. He was the only multi-hit player for the Reds in this one.
The Bad
All seven hits came via Andrew Abbott in his five-inning outing. He finished with eight strikeouts and didn't issue a walk, but the Reds' struggles at the plate added pressure on Abbott.
The Ugly
The Reds finished with six hits. Two of them came in the ninth. They didn't score until the ninth inning. The Reds' bats need to get going if they're going to win the final game of this series.
