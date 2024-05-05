Inside The Reds

The Good, Bad and Ugly From Cincinnati Reds' 2-1 Loss to Baltimore Orioles

The Reds are 16-17 this season. They've lost four-straight games.

Caleb Sisk

May 4, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) follows through on a
May 4, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) follows through on a / The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Reds lost to the Orioles 2-1 on Saturday night. Cincinnati has lost four-straight games.

Here's the good, bad and ugly from the loss:

The Good

Lucas Sims, Nick Martinez, and Sam Moll looked really good in their relief outings. It was short-lived but effective as they shutout the Orioles in four combined innings of work, tallying five strikeouts. They didn't give up any hits or walks.

Jonathan India did a good job, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. He did try to push a single into a double and was thrown out at second base. He was the only multi-hit player for the Reds in this one.

The Bad

All seven hits came via Andrew Abbott in his five-inning outing. He finished with eight strikeouts and didn't issue a walk, but the Reds' struggles at the plate added pressure on Abbott.

The Ugly

The Reds finished with six hits. Two of them came in the ninth. They didn't score until the ninth inning. The Reds' bats need to get going if they're going to win the final game of this series.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Caleb Sisk

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 