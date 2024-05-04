Inside The Reds

Jonathan India Still Productive Despite Rocky Start for Cincinnati Reds

India has done more than his batting average would indicate

Jeff Carr

Apr 29, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) throws
Apr 29, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) throws / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds enter Saturday's game with a 16-16 record. Jonathan India has played a big role in Cincinnati's best start since 2013.

India’s start to the season was slow, but he has picked it up recently. While he hit .159 in his first 17 games, India has 11 hits in his last 10 games, including his first home run. After missing a couple of games due to illness (an illness that caused him to lose eight pounds in a week) it would seem India has righted the ship.

One thing India has actually maintained a decent level of performance at this year is getting on base. The difference in his batting average (.212) and on-base percentage (.331) is .119. That means he is still getting on base at a level that helps the team.

India has only played second base and designated hitter this year after training to play a few positions in spring training. That would seem to be a theme that will continue until Matt McLain returns to the field after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 