Jonathan India Still Productive Despite Rocky Start for Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds enter Saturday's game with a 16-16 record. Jonathan India has played a big role in Cincinnati's best start since 2013.
India’s start to the season was slow, but he has picked it up recently. While he hit .159 in his first 17 games, India has 11 hits in his last 10 games, including his first home run. After missing a couple of games due to illness (an illness that caused him to lose eight pounds in a week) it would seem India has righted the ship.
One thing India has actually maintained a decent level of performance at this year is getting on base. The difference in his batting average (.212) and on-base percentage (.331) is .119. That means he is still getting on base at a level that helps the team.
India has only played second base and designated hitter this year after training to play a few positions in spring training. That would seem to be a theme that will continue until Matt McLain returns to the field after undergoing shoulder surgery.
