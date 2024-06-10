Inside The Reds

Report: Dan Hurley Turns Down Lakers, Will Remain at UCONN

Hurley was reportedly offered a six-year, $70 million contract

James Rapien

Apr 13, 2024; Hartford, CT, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley and his players leave the State Capitol to start the teams NCAA Mens Basketball Championship victory parade. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Dan Hurley will remain at UCONN. The Los Angeles Lakers tried to lure the back-to-back National Champion to the NBA, but Hurley turned down the offer according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The offer was reportedly worth six-years, $70 million.

Hurley is a huge Bengals fan. He's led the Huskies to back-to-back National Championships and has a chance of winning three-straight titles.

The contract offer was strong, but it wasn't what I expected. I thought the Lakers would make an offer that Hurley couldn't refuse. Instead, the UCONN legend will be back with a chance at winning three-straight championships.

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 