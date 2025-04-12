Cincinnati Reds Activate Andrew Abbott, Send Will Benson to Minors Ahead of Matchup With Pirates
CINCINNATI — The Reds activated left-hander Andrew Abbott from the injured list on Saturday. He had been on the injured list since March 24.
They optioned outfielder Will Benson to Triple-A Louisville to make room on the roster.
Benson appeared in one game for the Reds since being called-up from the minors. He finished 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.
Meanwhile, Abbott is hoping to give the Reds' rotation a boost. He had a 3.72 ERA in 25 games last season. He will start for Cincinnati on Saturday night at Great American Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET.
