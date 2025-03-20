Cincinnati Reds' Andrew Abbott to Open Season on Injured List, Carson Spiers to be Fifth Starter
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott will start the season on the injured list, Terry Francona told The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer on Thursday.
Abbott. who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, has made two starts this spring, one in a minor-league game, and one against the Cleveland Guardians.
The left-hander made 25 starts for the Reds in 2024 with an ERA of 3.72. Over the last two seasons, he has been one of the most consistent arms in the rotation.
After his last start, Abbott told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon he felt ready. However, the Reds must have felt differently.
"I feel ready. I think today was a great step," Abbott said. "I was able to go three up-downs. The next one will be four. Just keep plugging away and stay healthy."
Carson Spiers has pitched well in three games this spring. He has given up just three runs over 10 innings of work to go along with ten strikeouts.
The right-hander had a 5.46 ERA over 22 games and 10 starts last year for Cincinnati. Spiers won the fifth rotation spot over Graham Ashcraft.
Ashcraft has had a rough spring, giving up 10 runs on 16 hits and eight walks in just 13 1/3 innings pitched.
You can see Wittenmyer's full announcement below:
