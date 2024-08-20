Inside The Reds

Reds Place Jeimer Candelario on Injured List, Activate Amed Rosario

A couple of roster moves.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 18, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (3) reacts after getting hit by a wild pitch in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds placed Jeimer Candelario on the injured list on Tuesday afternoon and activated Amed Rosario.

The Reds picked up Rosario off of waivers from the Los Angelas Dodgers.

The Rays traded him to Los Angeles on July 29. He hit .273/.333/.364 with two RBI in 12 plate appearances for the Dodgers. Prior to that, he posted a .307/.331/.417 slash line with a .748 OPS, two home runs and 26 RBI in 76 games for the Rays.

