Reds Re-Assign Pitcher Lyon Richardson to Minor League Camp
The Reds reassigned relief pitcher Lyon Richardson to minor league camp on Thursday. There are now 37 players remaining in major league camp.
The 25-year-old is converting to a reliever this spring after starting for the majority of his minor-league career.
After giving up two runs in his first appearance of the spring, Richardson impressed, not allowing a single run in his last seven appearances.
On Tuesday, Richardson closed out the Reds' win against the Angels by throwing two scoreless innings to nail down the save.
The right-hander appeared in 25 games for Triple-A Louisville last season. He had a 5.49 ERA with 93 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings. When Richardson struggles, it's usually because of his command. He walked 59 batters in Louisville last season.
He improved his command this spring, walking just three batters in his nine innings of work.
Although Richardson is probably disappointed to not make the Opening Day roster, he left an impression on the Reds' coaching staff and it is likely we see him up with Cincinnati at some point this season.
The last bullpen spot seems to be coming down to Ian Gibaut, Joe La Sorsa, Carson Spiers, and Graham Ashcraft.
You can see the Reds' full announcement below:
