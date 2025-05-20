Tigers Lucrative Free Agent Signing Is Complete Disaster Given Current Dilemma
The Detroit Tigers have been the best team in baseball this season, but they are going to have to weather a storm within a dynamic starting rotation two months in.
While the unit has been phenomenal and a huge reason for success of the team as a whole, the depth will now be tested.
Casey Mize was already shelved with a hamstring injury during a resurgent season, and now Reese Olson hits the injured list as well with a finger issue, putting on hold his dominating breakout season as well.
In order to continue their winning ways, pitching chaos is back in Detroit and new faces are going to have to step up.
Someone who should be providing a major boost right about now was a free agent acquisition who they gave a massive contract to, yet he has not thrown a pitch.
It's worth asking the question: if Alex Cobb can't provide depth right now, then why was he even signed?
Did Tigers Waste $15 Million on Alex Cobb This Past Offseason?
When Detroit gave Alex Cobb a guaranteed $15 million which was potentially worth even more if he hit certain innings incentives, fans questioned the decision.
Cobb has never made 30 starts in a season during his 13-year career and is now 37 years old coming off major injuries in 2024, so giving him a huge number felt like a risk.
He even told media upon his arrival that before Scott Harris called, he seriously contemplated retiring.
As it turned out, Cobb has not been able to even throw a single inning, dealing with a hip injury since spring training which seems to have him out for a mysterious amount of time.
Injury updates have continuously said that Cobb is completing bullpen sessions, but he has not begun a rehab assignment and doesn't look close to throwing in a Major League game anytime soon.
Depending on how things shook out in camp had Cobb been healthy, he may not have cracked the rotation to begin the year anyway.
With that being said, if he can't contribute now with two starters out, when will he be able to contribute? Will he ever even pitch for the Tigers?
These questions feel small during a season in which Detroit is the best team in baseball -- at least right now -- but fans have a right to be frustrated.
After finishing a narrow second place in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes due to -- you guessed it -- money, an extra $15 million that now feels like a complete waste sure would've been nice to have in the budget.
It's not just a Bregman issue, though. It's the frustration of a gross misuse of funds from an organization which holds its cash notoriously close to the chest, especially in recent years.
If Cobb can return and give quality innings down the stretch and in the playoffs, perhaps a different tune will be sung and the deal can be salvaged.
For now though, it looks like this was a massive oversight by the front office and one which Tigers fans are deservingly upset about.