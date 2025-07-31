Former Yankees Outfielder Traded To NL East Contender
Former New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is heading to the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia Phillies acquired Bader from the Minnesota Twins Thursday ahead of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.
"The Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a trade to acquire outfielder Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN," Jeff Passan reported on X. "The Harrison Bader-to-Philadelphia deal, which is pending medical review, will send an outfield prospect and pitching prospect to the Twins, sources tell ESPN."
"(The) Phillies are sending outfielder Hendry Mendez and righty Geremy Villoria to Twins for Harrison Bader, according to sources," The Athletic's Matt Gelb reported Thursday.
Bader's name was buzzing in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. At one point, rumors of a return to the Bronx made the rounds after Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge landed on the injured list. But that ended Wednesday when New York traded for Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater.
The Yankees acquired Bader from the Cardinals in the deal which sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis ahead of the trade deadline in 2022. He lasted a little more than one calendar year in the Bronx with the Yankees waiving him in August 2023.
Bader played in a total of 98 games for the Yankees, hitting .237 with seven home runs and 46 RBIs. He finished the 2023 season with the Cincinnati Reds. The former Gold Glove Award winner played for the New York Mets in 2024.
The 31-year-old made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Cardinals and finished sixth in voting for the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year.
This year, Bader is hitting .258 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs in 96 games. According to Spotrac, he's making $6.25 million this season and has a mutual $10 million option for 2026. The option includes a $1.5 million buyout.
The Phillies (61-47) are in second place in the National League East, a half-game behind the first-place New York Mets. Philadelphia made a big trade deadline splash Wednesday by acquiring closer Jhoan Duran from the Twins.
