Yankees Trade Former Top Prospect to Angels
As the New York Yankees clear up 26- and 40-man roster spots for their deadline acquisitions, they've officially parted ways with a former top prospect who didn't pan out for the club.
According to YES Network's Jack Curry, the Yankees have dealt infielder Oswald Peraza, who had no minor league options left, to the Los Angeles Angels.
The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported that Los Angeles is sending outfield prospect Wilberson De Pena and international bonus pool money to the Yankees as part of the transaction.
New York has already opened up a spot for right-handed reliever Jake Bird, who it landed from the Colorado Rockies, by designating outfielder Bryan De La Cruz for assignment. As a result, Peraza's spot will now be handed to closer David Bednar, who is coming over in a deal from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Peraza was rated as a Top 100 prospect ahead of both the 2022 and 2023 campaigns by MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus. He was spectacular in his cup of coffee at the major league level in 2022, slashing .306/.404/.429 over 57 plate appearances, though he's posted a .506 OPS in 127 games since the start of the 2023 campaign.
The 25-year-old's numbers have reached an all-time low in 2025 with a .152/.212/.241 slash line across 170 trips to the plate. Peraza has excelled defensively at third base this season with four Defensive Runs Saved, however, and he'll now have a chance to revitalize his career with the Angels.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!