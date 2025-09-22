Inconsistent Reliever Riding Hot Streak With Yankees
Devin Williams has had extreme highs and extreme lows with the New York Yankees. It dates back to his debut on Opening Day, where he nearly blew the save in his first appearance.
After years of Clay Holmes coming apart at the seams, and jarring Aroldis Chapman smiles as hitters round the bases around him after giving up season-ending home runs in October, trust is something the Yankee faithful does not have since Mariano Rivera retired. Williams hasn't instilled any reassurance throughout the year, either.
No matter how poorly Williams has pitched, manager Aaron Boone has stuck with his guns, however. He continues to call to Williams in big spots, and since that ugly game against the Houston Astros, where he let up four earned runs, after striking out two and walking three, the inconsistent reliever has been on a roll.
Since that meltdown, Williams has five holds in six games. During this span, he hasn't let up a run. He struck out ten, and his command has been impeccable, which is not something that has been said much this season about the soon-to-be free agent arm. He has walked just one.
It is the production out of the bullpen that the Yankees were hoping for when they traded Nestor Cortes Jr. and up-and-coming prospect Caleb Durbin, who is hitting .263/.340/.399 with a 2.8 fWAR in 131 games. The trade has paid dividends for the Milwaukee Brewers as Durbin has been a key part in their success in 2025.
After striking out the side against the Orioles, setting down the heart of the order with ease, Boone was pleased with Williams and his bullpen as a whole.
"Hopefully continue to stack days," Boone said, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. "They all were really good today. Timmy doing his thing, going back out and getting the lead runner, Cruz doing just enough to pass it off, and Weave getting it done again today. Devin was lights-out again, and so was Bed. It got a little interesting there in the [10th], but I thought Camilo threw the ball well."
Boone continued his praise.
"They're all capable of that right there. It's good to see them piling some good outings together."
Fangraphs tells the tale of Williams' unusual season. At times, it can be viewed as catastrophic, and his 5.03 ERA tells that story. However, the Airbender has a 2.69 FIP, a 3.08 expected ERA, and 1.3 fWAR.
The real test for Williams will be in October. A hot streak in September won't mean anything if he implodes and the Yankees have yet another disappointing playoff exit.
