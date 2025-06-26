Insider Shares Yankees Trade Deadline Wishlist
New York Yankees fans are hoping for Christmas in July as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Among the presents waiting under the tree could be a slugging third baseman and an All-Star upgrade for the starting rotation. That's according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, who said Wednesday the Yankees will be among the most aggressive teams before the deadline.
"They badly need a third baseman or a second baseman, and realize there’s 0% chance that the Red Sox answering their prayers by trading them Alex Bregman," Nightengale wrote. "They are keeping a close eye on (Eugenio) Suarez and (Isiah) Kiner-Falefa, which would allow them to move Jazz Chisholm back to second base.
"They have Devin Williams and Luke Weaver at the back end of the bullpen, but would like to have one more arm," Nightengale continued. "Their ultimate prize could be (Sandy) Alcantara, giving them a powerful rotation, particularly when Gerrit Cole returns next year."
The 29-year-old Alcantara is struggling this season, with a 4-8 record and 6.69 ERA in 15 starts. But this is the right-hander's first season back on the mound following Tommy John surgery which sidelined him for all of 2024. Alcantara is three years removed from his Cy Young season, when he went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA while leading the National League in complete games (six) and innings pitched (228 2/3).
As for the idea of adding a third baseman, you won't find one with a bigger bat than Suarez. He's fourth in the majors this year with 25 home runs and leads the National League with 67 RBIs. Suarez, 33, has hit at least 20 home runs in nine of the last 10 seasons, with the only outlier being the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when he hit 15 homers. The 12-year veteran will be a free agent after the season.
Kiner-Falefa is no stranger to the Bronx. He called Yankee Stadium home for two seasons, following the March 2022 trade which sent him and third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Yankees, with catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela going to the Minnesota Twins.
While with the Yankees, Kiner-Falefa saw time at multiple positions: third base, second base, and shortstop, as well as all three outfield spots. In 255 pinstriped games, Kiner-Falefa hit .253 with 10 home runs and 85 RBIs.
This season the 30-year-old is hitting .276 with one home run in 67 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kiner-Falefa will be a free agent following the 2025 campaign.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!