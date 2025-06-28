Yankees See Bright Future at Midway Point
The New York Yankees played their 81st game of the 2025 season this week, marking the halfway point for their regular season. While they've experienced some massive successes, they're also coming off a month plagued by offensive troubles that caused a long losing streak.
Following a recent win over the Athletics, press asked Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked how he would describe the first half of the season.
"We got a long way to go. We've done some really good things this first half, we've hit our bumps in the road, too, along the way. I sit here very convicted that we have a really good club with tremendous capabilities but we gotta go realize that potential," Boone said.
"We've put ourselves in a pretty good spot here through this first half with some of the ups and downs and now we get to go hopefully make it happen here the rest of the way in the second half and become the team we ultimately want to be. So, incomplete, but I feel confident that we have the chance to be a really good club," he continued.
Ups and downs is maybe an understatement. While the Yankees' peaks have been huge this season, with superstar Aaron Judge leading the league in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and on-base plus slugging percentage, the valleys have been just as significant. The Pinstripes dropped six in a row earlier this month, their first losing streak of more than three games all season, and went three straight without scoring a single run.
Fortunately for the Bronx Bombers, they appear to be back on an upward trajectory, regaining some of the offensive dominance this club is known for. However, June's struggles shrank their lead on the AL East, with the Tampa Bay Rays just 1.5 games behind the top spot.
