Yankees Leading MLB in Key Stat
The New York Yankees are a well-known powerhouse team, featuring a stacked lineup of star hitters that rack up runs. Now, new data points to the Pinstripes as a league leader in a key offensive statistic.
According to analysis post by BrooksGate on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, the Yankees have the highest on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of any team in the league, with .809.
The analysis, which identified one stat that every team could lead the MLB in, included several interesting entries. The Baltimore Orioles, for example, lead the league in average player weight, while the Pittsburgh Pirates have the best record of any team on Wednesdays.
Certain stars likely contribute greatly to New York's high average OPS, such as captain and outfielder Aaron Judge. Judge's OPS in the 2025 season is the highest of any player in the league, at 1.264. Paul Goldschmidt (.833), Trent Grisham (.825) and Ben Rice (.824) also help drive up the average.
It's no surprise the Yankees are at the top of the league in an offensive statistic. Judge alone leads the AL in runs (62), batting average (.396) on base percentage (.493) and slugging percentage (.771). He leads the league entirely in all those statistics but runs, where he is outdone by Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani with 67 runs on the season.
This says nothing of the offensive production of the rest of the lineup. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having one of the best seasons of his career, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been a home run machine since his return from injury last week. With Giancarlo Stanton set to begin a rehab assignment and return to his usual spot at designated hitter, the Pinstripes are sure to become even more powerful.
