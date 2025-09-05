Yankees Get New Outfielder Back From Injury
The New York Yankees acquired Austin Slater from the Chicago White Sox for minor league pitcher Gage Ziehl. Slater was intended to be a right-handed option off the bench, with experience in both left and right field corners and even an inning at first base. What was most unfortunate for him was that he went down in August with a hamstring strain after seven plate appearances, without recording a single hit. Now the slugger can contribute again, as he completed his rehab assignment and was activated from the IL.
Less than half of Slater's 29 hits on the year have gone for extra-base hits. He has five homers, six doubles, and a triple.
While those counting stats do not read as anything spectacular, his numbers under the hood are intriguing. Slater boasts an average exit velocity of 92.4 MPH. He also has a 50% hard hit rate, a 15.2% barrel rate, and a 41.3% Launch Angle Sweet-Spot rate.
Slater is also a good outfielder. He also has one defensive run saved in the outfield with one Outs Above Average. Slater also has a good arm—his arm strength clocks in at 89.5 MPH.
With Slater's reintroduction to the Yankees, this could mean less playing time for Jasson Dominguez. Slater is not just a veteran bat, but is brings a much better glove to the outfield. In games where the Yankees need to substitute Giancarlo Stanton, they are less likely to bring in Dominguez. Dominguez grades out as one of the worst defensive outfielders in baseball. He has a -8 DRS and -9 OAA.
