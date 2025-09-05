Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Get New Outfielder Back From Injury

The Yankees are getting a boost as they march to October.

Joseph Randazzo

Jul 31, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Austin Slater (29) takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jul 31, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Austin Slater (29) takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees acquired Austin Slater from the Chicago White Sox for minor league pitcher Gage Ziehl. Slater was intended to be a right-handed option off the bench, with experience in both left and right field corners and even an inning at first base. What was most unfortunate for him was that he went down in August with a hamstring strain after seven plate appearances, without recording a single hit. Now the slugger can contribute again, as he completed his rehab assignment and was activated from the IL.

Less than half of Slater's 29 hits on the year have gone for extra-base hits. He has five homers, six doubles, and a triple.

While those counting stats do not read as anything spectacular, his numbers under the hood are intriguing. Slater boasts an average exit velocity of 92.4 MPH. He also has a 50% hard hit rate, a 15.2% barrel rate, and a 41.3% Launch Angle Sweet-Spot rate.

New York Yankees Outfielder Austin Slater
Jul 31, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Austin Slater (29) runs in from the outfield after the top of the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Slater is also a good outfielder. He also has one defensive run saved in the outfield with one Outs Above Average. Slater also has a good arm—his arm strength clocks in at 89.5 MPH.

With Slater's reintroduction to the Yankees, this could mean less playing time for Jasson Dominguez. Slater is not just a veteran bat, but is brings a much better glove to the outfield. In games where the Yankees need to substitute Giancarlo Stanton, they are less likely to bring in Dominguez. Dominguez grades out as one of the worst defensive outfielders in baseball. He has a -8 DRS and -9 OAA.

Published
Joseph Randazzo
JOSEPH RANDAZZO

Joe Randazzo is a reference librarian who lives on Long Island. When he’s not behind a desk offering assistance to his patrons, he writes about the Yankees for Yankees On SI. Follow him as @YankeeLibrarian on X and Instagram.

