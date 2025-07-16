Yankees Rumors Explode After Eugenio Suarez Commercial
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez walks into a diner, sits in a booth, and waves to New York Yankees pitchers Max Fried and Carlos Rodón.
This moment from Tuesday night's All-Star Game commercial is being read as yet another hint that the Yankees could trade for Suarez ahead of the deadline, a possibility that looks more likely by the day.
Fireside Yankees shared a still image from the ad on Twitter, and fans have piled on speculation.
Suarez has been discussed as a practical trade prospect for the Yankees, who are in the market for a third baseman and more batting power. With a .250/.320/.889 slash line, Suarez has 31 home runs and 78 RBIs this season. He currently holds the fourth-most homers this season, trailing only Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners), Aaron Judge (Yankees) and Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers), in that order.
One trade proposal from John Heyman of the New York Post saw Suarez headed to the Yankees with right handed pitcher Zac Gallen in exchange for RHP Cam Schlitter, who showed promise in his July 9 major league debut, along with RHP Cade Smith and LHP Brock Selvidge.
"I’m happy where I am, but I understand the game and the business," Suárez said during All-Star Week, when asked about the trade rumors. “Whatever happens, if I stay it’s fine but if I go it's okay too, I will do my best wherever I am — right now I’m happy where I am... The Yankees are the Yankees. It’s a team that wants to win. They had success last year but are still hungry, if I go there I will do my best to try and help them win the World Series."
Fried sat out of the All-Star Game at the last minute with a blister on his left index finger, so Rodón stepped in for him.
Even ASG announcer Joe Davis winked at the potential trade, saying "Eugenio Suarez hits it to his potential teammate, Jazz Chisholm Jr." during a Suarez at bat.
The winningest club in the history of the league is certainly hungry for another World Series victory after last year's near-miss. Suarez could bring the batting power they're looking for as they gear up for the second half of the season.
