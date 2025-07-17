Yankees Sign Third-Round Draft Pick
The New York Yankees have a new shortstop in the pipeline. According to MLB.com's Jim Callis, Yankees' third round draft pick Kaeden Kent signed a $744,400 deal with the team.
The Yankees selected Kent, the son of 2000 NL MVP and infielder Jeff Kent, with their second pick, 103rd overall. Kent joins New York from Texas A&M, where he played three seasons, slashing .290/ .389/ .494 with 18 home runs and 100 RBIs across 135 games. According to Fan Graphs, Kent was rated the 102nd overall prospect in this year's draft. Though the Yankees' have the league's smallest bonus pool, they signed Kent to his full slot value as the 103rd pick.
Kent brings infield versatility to the Yankees, who have been struggling with exactly that. Shortstop Anthony Volpe is having a tough season, both in hitting and fielding, and fans have been calling for him to be benched in favor of promoting another prospect. Earlier this month, the Yankees moved Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base and benched DJ LeMahieu, who they would eventually designate for assignment.
While Kent and his fellow draft picks won't be debuting any time soon, the team is certainly looking ahead for depth and versatility in the future.
