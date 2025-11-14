Yankees' Front Office Celebrates Aaron Judge's Third MVP

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has won his third AL MVP award, and the Yankees' front office quickly released statements celebrating their captain's accomplishments. Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman shared their pride in what Judge has accomplished in his career so far, and their awe the talent their 33-year-old right fielder continues to demonstrate.

Aaron Boone's Statement

“I know I say this often when meeting with our media throughout the season, but I don’t ever want to become desensitized by the consistency and the enormity of his accomplishments," Boone said, per the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips. "It’s becoming increasingly difficult for me to use words to capture how good he is. He’s just playing at a higher level, and has been for quite some time."

“It has been an absolute privilege to watch Aaron’s ascension. He’s already fashioned a career that matches up with the all-time greats. I see it every single day – and I think it’s critical to acknowledge the work that Aaron puts in to maintain this inconceivable level of excellence as a player."

“While we are in awe of everything he does between the lines, he is beloved in our clubhouse for how he embraces his role as captain, prioritizing the needs and success of the team above himself. I am thrilled to see Aaron acknowledged again in this way. Congratulations AJ!”

Brian Cashman's Statement

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees general manger Brian Cashman before game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“Aaron has been playing in rarified air for much of his career," Cashman said. "His devotion to his craft, his continuous pursuit of excellence, and the importance he places on being a teammate who can be counted on help define his legacy just as much as his three MVP Awards."

“He is a once-in-a-generation player who embodies so much of what is good about our game. Aaron is being celebrated again tonight, and rightfully so. He has blossomed into one of sports’ greatest superstars.”

Fan Responses

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) makes a catch for an out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fans shared criticism in response to the statements, accusing the manager and general manager of building teams around Judge's talent that consistently fall short. It isn't new criticism, and as the Yankees offseason gets into full swing, they'll hope to find talent that complements Judge, and makes him even slightly less load-bearing.

"Cashman sucks…. Year after year he builds flawed teams around Judge," One fan wrote.

"Build a good team around him please, thank you," Another wrote. "If Cashman and Hal don’t go all in and this guy retires without a ring it will be a tragedy for this organization."

After the win, Judge shared that he would trade all his accolades so far for the opportunity to win a championship. The Yankees will work to make that a reality in 2026.

