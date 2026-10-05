Yankees Monday Mailbag 8/24: Trent Grisham's Playing Time, Chances of Winning the ALDS, & More

The New York Yankees are down a game to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. They found themselves in a similar spot last year after a big Wild Card Series win over the Boston Red Sox. If this team wants a different outcome than last year, they can start changing their fortunes by taking Game 2 on Monday.

Fans still have plenty of questions about this team now that they're in the playoffs. If you're curious, reach out to Joseph Randazzo on X or Instagram at @YankeeLibrarian. Fans can ask anything, from the Yankees' chances to advance out of the ALDS to what the team should do about Trent Grisham's playing time.

Making it out of the ALDS

Can you make me feel better about this team's chances? @amy.entin8 @amy.entin8 on Instagram

The Rays needed to win game one more than the Yankees. They had their ace out there, and even though their rotation is really good, the Yankees have the advantage in every other starter matchup when Rasmussen isn't pitching.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) looks on in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big positive is that Rasmussen won't be pitching every game. They have a better shot at getting to their other starters.

Cam Schlittler can start twice, too, as long as he and either Carlos Rodon or Max Fried handle business. That said, a win on Monday night changes this series' complexion.

The scenario of a healthy Stanton

Pretend Giancarlo Stanton magically gets healthy. Do you risk benching Luis Garcia Jr.? @Mattman1199

That is the only way to do it. The only other option is to put Luis Garcia Jr. at second base and move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third. The issue with that is Chisholm hasn't played third base since last year, and he wasn't very good there compared to 2024. Also, Garcia isn't a bad second baseman, but his defensive metrics are really poor.

The New York Yankees will need second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. to bring his A-game in a must-win Game 2 on Monday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without doing something really out of the ordinary, that's about the only way to play the two. At this point, it's just a matter of who the Yankees think is better: a 36-year-old Stanton or Garcia, who'll be in pinstripes for a few years. Not many teams are leaving 30 homers on the bench come October. I'm on the fence about it, in all honesty.

Cutting Trent Grisham's playing time

Please don't play Trent Grisham ever again. @miked3199 on Instagram

The issue with not playing Trent Grisham is that the Yankees will be playing Heliot Ramos in right field. There really isn't anyone else to do the job if Aaron Judge is out and they're worried about his calf.

Grisham's best use is probably in right field right now. Spencer Jones isn't a great center fielder and has botched a few balls out there this season. But he's fast enough to get to things that Grisham simply can't anymore. Grisham doesn't have to cover as much ground if he's in right.

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