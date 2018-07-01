2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Follow Every Move

With the NBA Finals and Draft in the books, it's time to turn our attention to free agency, which tips off July 1. With big names like LeBron James, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins on the market, the NBA could look drastically different next year as teams mount runs to dethrone the Warriors. The Crossover is here to track every move this summer and provide all the latest details and analysis.

While free agency moves will begin to be reported on midnight July 1, deals can't become official until July 6. Check out The Crossover's rankings of the top 50 free agents this offseason, as well as our predictions and free-agent matchmaker. Be sure to check back with The Crossover's homepage for more free-agent rumors and news.

2018 NBA Free Agents: Complete List and Player Movement

• Acy, Quincy, (BKN) UFA

• Afflalo, Arron, (ORL) UFA

• Anderson, Kyle, (SAS) RFA

• Anthony, Carmelo, (OKC) UFA***

• Arcidiacono, Ryan, (CHI) RFA#

• Ariza, Trevor, (HOU) UFA

• Arthur, Darrell, (DEN) UFA*

• Artis, Jamel, (ORL) RFA#

• Babbitt, Luke, (MIA) UFA

• Baker, Ron, (NYK) RFA*

• Barton, Will, (DEN) UFA

• Baynes, Aron, (BOS) UFA

• Beasley, Michael, (NYK) UFA

• Belinelli, Marco, (PHI) UFA

• Bertans, Davis, (SAS) RFA

• Bird, Jabari, (BOS) RFA#

• Bjelica, Nemanja, (MIN) RFA

• Black, Tarik, (HOU) UFA

• Booker, Trevor, (IND) UFA

• Bradley, Avery, (LAC) UFA

• Brewer, Corey, (OKC) UFA

• Brooks, Aaron, (MIN) UFA

• Brown, Anthony, (MIN) RFA#

• Brown, Lorenzo, (TOR) UFA

• Brown, Markel, (HOU) RFA#

• Caboclo, Bruno, (SAC) RFA

• Calderon, Jose, (CLE) UFA

• Caldwell-Pope, Kentavious, (LAL) UFA

• Capela, Clint, (HOU) RFA

• Carter-Williams, Michael, (CHA) UFA

• Carter, Vince, (SAC) UFA

• Casspi, Omri, (GSW) UFA

• Cavanaugh, Tyler, (ATL) UFA

• Chalmers, Mario, (MEM) UFA

• Chandler, Wilson, (DEN) UFA*

• Clark, Ian, (NOP) UFA

• Collison, Nick, (OKC) UFA

• Connaughton, Pat, (POR) RFA

• Cooke, Charles, (NOP) RFA#

• Cooley, Jack, (SAC) RFA#

• Costello, Matt, (SAS) RFA#

• Cousins, DeMarcus, (NOP) UFA

• Craig, Torrey, (DEN) RFA#

• Crawford, Jamal, (MIN) UFA*

• Crawford, Jordan, (NOP) UFA

• Cunningham, Dante, (BKN) UFA

• Curry, Seth, (DAL) UFA

• Davis, Ed, (POR) UFA

• Dedmon, Dewayne, (ATL) UFA*

• Delaney, Malcolm, (ATL) RFA

• Doyle, Milton, (BKN) RFA#

• Dozier, PJ, (OKC) RFA#

• Durant, Kevin, (GSW) UFA*

• Ellington, Wayne, (MIA) UFA

• Ennis III, James, (DET) UFA

• Evans, Tyreke, (MEM) UFA

• Exum, Dante, (UTA) RFA

• Favors, Derrick, (UTA) UFA

• Felder, Kay, (DET) RFA#

• Felton, Raymond, (OKC) UFA

• Ferrell, Yogi, (DAL) RFA

• Forbes, Bryn, (SAS) RFA

• Frazier, Tim, (WAS) UFA

• Frye, Channing, (LAL) UFA

• Gay, Rudy, (SAS) UFA*

• George, Paul, (OKC) UFA*

• Georges-Hunt, Marcus, (MIN) RFA

• Gibson, Jonathan, (BOS) RFA

• Gordon, Aaron, (ORL) RFA

• Graham, Treveon, (CHA) RFA

• Grant, Jerami, (OKC) UFA

• Green, Danny, (SAS) UFA*

• Green, Gerald, (HOU) UFA

• Green, Jeff, (CLE) UFA

• Hamilton, Daniel, (OKC) RFA#

• Harrell, Montrezl, (LAC) RFA

• Harris, Devin, (DEN) UFA

• Harris, Joe, (BKN) UFA

• Harrison, Aaron, (DAL) RFA

• Haslem, Udonis, (MIA) UFA

• Hezonja, Mario, (ORL) UFA

• Hicks, Isaiah, (NYK) RFA#

• Hilliard, Darrun, (SAS) RFA#

• Holmes, Richaun, (PHI) RFA**

• Hood, Rodney, (CLE) RFA

• House, Danuel, (PHX) RFA#

• Huestis, Josh, (OKC) UFA

• Ilyasova, Ersan, (PHI) UFA

• Ingram, Andre, (LAL) RFA

• Jack, Jarrett, (NYK) UFA

• Jackson, Aaron, (HOU) RFA**

• Jackson, Demetrius, (PHI) RFA#

• James, LeBron, (CLE) UFA*

• Jefferson, Amile, (MIN) RFA

• Jefferson, Richard, (DEN) UFA

• Johnson, Amir, (PHI) UFA

• Johnson, Joe, (HOU) UFA

• Johnson, Wesley, (LAC) UFA*

• Jokic, Nikola, (DEN) RFA**

• Jones Jr., Derrick, (MIA) RFA#

• Jordan, DeAndre, (LAC) UFA*

• Joseph, Cory, (IND) UFA*

• Kanter, Enes, (NYK) UFA*

• Kornet, Luke, (NYK) RFA#

• Koufos, Kosta, (SAC) UFA*

• Larkin, Shane, (BOS) UFA

• Lauvergne, Joffrey, (SAS) UFA*

• LaVine, Zach, (CHI) RFA

• Lawson, Ty, (WAS) UFA

• Lee, Damion, (ATL) RFA

• Len, Alex, (PHX) UFA

• Looney, Kevon, (GSW) UFA

• Lopez, Brook, (LAL) UFA

• Mack, Shelvin, (ORL) UFA

• Magette, Josh, (ATL) RFA#

• Matthews, Wesley, (DAL) UFA*

• Mbah a Moute, Luc, (HOU) UFA

• McCaw, Patrick, (GSW) RFA

• McConnell, T.J., (PHI) RFA**

• McCree, Erik, (UTA) RFA#

• McCullough, Chris, (WAS) UFA

• McDermott, Doug, (DAL) RFA

• McGee, JaVale, (GSW) UFA

• Meeks, Jodie, (WAS) UFA*

• Mejri, Salah, (DAL) RFA

• Mickey, Jordan, (MIA) RFA**

• Miller, Malcolm, (TOR) RFA#

• Mirotic, Nikola, (NOP) UFA**

• Monroe, Greg, (BOS) UFA

• Moore, Ben, (IND) RFA#

• Muhammad, Shabazz, (MIL) UFA

• Munford, Xavier, (MIL) RFA#

• Muscala, Mike, (ATL) UFA*

• Napier, Shabazz, (POR) RFA

• Nelson, Jameer, (DET) UFA

• Neto, Raul, (UTA) RFA

• Niang, Georges, (UTA) RFA#

• Noel, Nerlens, (DAL) UFA

• Nogueira, Lucas, (TOR) RFA

• Nowitzki, Dirk, (DAL) UFA**

• Nurkic, Jusuf, (POR) RFA

• Nwaba, David, (CHI) RFA

• O'Quinn, Kyle, (NYK) UFA*

• Okafor, Jahlil, (BKN) UFA

• Pachulia, Zaza, (GSW) UFA

• Paige, Marcus, (CHA) RFA#

• Parker, Jabari, (MIL) RFA

• Parker, Tony, (SAS) UFA

• Paul, Chris, (HOU) UFA

• Payton II, Gary, (LAL) RFA#

• Payton, Elfrid, (PHX) RFA

• Perkins, Kendrick, (CLE) UFA

• Perrantes, London, (CLE) UFA

• Peters, Alec, (PHX) RFA#

• Plumlee, Marshall, (MIL) RFA#

• Quarterman, Tim, (HOU) UFA

• Randle, Julius, (LAL) RFA

• Redick, JJ, (PHI) UFA

• Rivers, Austin, (LAC) UFA*

• Robinson III, Glenn, (IND) UFA

• Rondo, Rajon, (NOP) UFA

• Rose, Derrick, (MIN) UFA

• Sampson, JaKarr, (SAC) RFA#

• Scott, Mike, (WAS) UFA

• Sessions, Ramon, (WAS) UFA

• Shumpert, Iman, (SAC) UFA*

• Smart, Marcus, (BOS) RFA

• Smith, Jason, (WAS) UFA*

• Speights, Marreese, (ORL) UFA

• Stauskas, Nik, (BKN) RFA

• Stephenson, Lance, (IND) UFA

• Temple, Garrett, (SAC) UFA*

• Teodosic, Milos, (LAC) RFA*

• Terry, Jason, (MIL) UFA

• Thomas, Isaiah, (LAL) UFA

• Tolliver, Anthony, (DET) UFA

• VanVleet, Fred, (TOR) RFA

• Vonleh, Noah, (CHI) RFA

• Wade, Dwyane, (MIA) UFA

• Wallace, Tyrone, (LAC) RFA#

• Walton Jr., Derrick, (MIA) RFA#

• Wear, Travis, (LAL) RFA

• Webb III, James, (BKN) RFA#

• West, David, (GSW) UFA

• White III, Andrew, (ATL) RFA#

• Wilcox, CJ, (POR) RFA#

• Young, James, (PHI) UFA

• Young, Joe, (IND) RFA**

• Young, Nick, (GSW) UFA

• Young, Thaddeus, (IND) UFA*

UFA = Unrestricted Free Agent

RFA = Restricted Free Agent

* = Player Option

** = Team Option

*** = Early Termination Option

# = Two-Way Free Agent