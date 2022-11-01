Former 76ers Assistant Ime Udoka ‘Frontrunner’ for Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are cutting ties with their head coach Steve Nash. Despite picking up a win on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, Nash and the Nets have agreed to part ways on Tuesday.

Nash leaves the Nets after two full seasons and a handful of games in 2022-2023. When Nash took over as the Nets' head coach in 2020, Brooklyn was widely viewed as championship favorites. Unfortunately, Nash’s first full season in charge ended in the second round of the playoffs.

Last year, Brooklyn struggled to make it to the postseason. As they needed to clinch a spot via the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Nets snagged the seventh seed and picked up a first-round series against the Boston Celtics. In four games, the Nets’ season was finished.

This year, Brooklyn didn’t look improved. Through the first seven games of the season, the Nets started 2-5. As a result, significant changes are coming, and it starts with the release of Nash.

When the Nets take on the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, Nash will be replaced by one of Brooklyn’s top assistants, Jacque Vaughn. While assistants tend to take over for fired coaches for at least the remainder of the season, that won’t be the case in Brooklyn.

Vaughn isn’t expected to get a shot at taking over as Brooklyn’s interim head coach. Instead, the Nets are trending toward taking Ime Udoka off the Boston Celtics’ hands.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Udoka has emerged as the “likely next Brooklyn Nets head coach.” Udoka could finalize a deal to join Brooklyn’s organization in the coming days.

Before the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire year. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Udoka’s suspension was a result of “violations of team policies.”

Although the Celtics didn’t part ways with Udoka, his return next season was far from a guarantee. Now, it seems Udoka’s time in Boston is finished, as the Celtics will allow the suspended head coach to walk and join the Brooklyn Nets’ staff.

Last season was Udoka’s first in charge of the Celtics. He helped coach Boston to a 51-31 record, finishing first in the Atlantic Conference. Boston went on to make an impressive playoff run, landing in the 2022 NBA Finals, where they came up short to the Golden State Warriors.

Prior to becoming a head coach for the Celtics, Udoka served as a San Antonio Spurs assistant from 2012-2019. Then, he joined Brett Brown’s staff on the Philadelphia 76ers for one season before becoming a Brooklyn Nets assistant under Steve Nash in 2020. Barring any unexpected last-minute changes, it seems Udoka will return to Brooklyn. This time, he’ll be in charge.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.