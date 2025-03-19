James Harden Matches MVP Candidate in Key Statistical Category
Two summers ago, the Philadelphia 76ers were forced to trade away James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. As the former MVP was under the belief he wouldn’t land a desirable deal from the Sixers as a free agent, he picked up his player option and forced a trade.
At the time, those who believed the Sixers had no intentions of paying Harden applauded the move. It seemed the multi-time All-Star was declining.
However, during his first full season with the Clippers, Harden is proving he’s still a major scoring and playmaking threat in the NBA. He was named an All-Star once again after missing the game over the last two years, and he’s even leading the league in impressive statlines, tied with an MVP candidate.
via @StatMuse: Most games with 20/5/5/2/2 this season:
6 — James Harden
6 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
4 — Victor Wembanyama
Nobody else with more than three.
This season, OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been recognized as an MVP candidate. With the season winding down, many view the MVP race as a two-man battle featuring Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Harden isn’t back to his Houston Rockets ways, looking at a potential MVP bid, but he’s certainly still one of the NBA’s elite guards. For the Sixers, seeing him continue to thrive out in LA while they are on pace to miss the playoffs due to a lack of availability from core players must be a tough pill to swallow.
Harden has just three absences under his belt this year. In 65 games, he’s averaged 23 points while shooting 35 percent from deep. He’s also averaging nine assists, along with six rebounds per game.
