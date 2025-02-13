Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Nets

All 76ers

Jan 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Coming off of a tight loss against the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to enter their Wednesday night game against the Brooklyn Nets shorthanded.

The star center Joel Embiid remained on the injury report for the second night of the back-to-back set. As expected, the Sixers will not roll with Embiid, as he’s been officially ruled out due to his knee injury management plan.

Embiid’s streak of playing in consecutive games ends on Wednesday. Over the past three matchups, Embiid has averaged 33 minutes of playing time, while producing 26 points and 10 rebounds per game.

The Sixers lost three in a row against the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Raptors. Tuesday’s loss marked their fourth-straight loss.

All season long, Embiid has been in and out of the lineup. At first, his absences were due to knee swelling and soreness. Eventually, he suffered a sinus fracture and a sprained foot.

At this point in the year, Embiid has played in just 17 of the Sixers’ 53 games. Although the team hoped Embiid could start playing in back-to-backs at some point, the plan won’t change this week.

The Sixers are looking to improve to 21-33 on Wednesday. Brooklyn is right behind them in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-34 record. They are currently outside of the NBA Play-In picture, trailing the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, and the Miami Heat.

The Sixers and the Nets are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Wednesday.

