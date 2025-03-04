Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Plans for Kelly Oubre vs Timberwolves
Heading into their Monday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Philadelphia 76ers expected to have Kelly Oubre in the mix for the start of the back-to-back set. On Monday morning, Oubre was not present on the injury report.
Hours before the game was slated to tip-off, everything changed on that front. Oubre was downgraded to questionable, as he was dealing with an illness. Eventually, the Sixers made the final call on his status, ruling him out for the night.
Throughout a season full of setbacks, Oubre has been one of the most reliable Sixers on the health front. Leading up to Monday’s game, his last absence was on January 4 against the Brooklyn Nets. At the time, he missed three games in a row for his first stretch of absences.
Since then, Oubre has appeared in 26 straight games. Over that stretch, the veteran has produced 17 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field. He’s been coming down with seven rebounds per game while accounting for two assists, two steals, and one block.
Following Monday’s action against the Blazers, which resulted in a loss for the 76ers, the head coach Nick Nurse revealed the plan for Oubre heading into the Tuesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Sixers planned to have Oubre travel for the matchup but still considered him to be on a day-to-day timeline. His official injury report status has not been revealed, but the Sixers seem to be leaving the door open for his potential return in Minnesota.
The 76ers and the Timberwolves are scheduled for an 8 PM ET tip. Philly is looking to bounce back after going 1-1 over the last two games.
