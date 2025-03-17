Quentin Grimes Leading Sixers in Multiple Categories Following Trade
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers faced off against a team that has also been ravished by injuries. Led by their latest standout from the supporting cast, the team managed to put an end to their losing streak and get back in the win column.
This matchup was noteworthy to some degree, as it was the first time the Sixers and Mavericks faced off since the Quentin Grimes-Caleb Martin trade became official. The young guard managed to stick it to his old team in front of their home crowd, ending the game with 28 points, six assists, and two steals. Grimes ended up being one of seven Sixers to end the game in double figures en route to a 130-125 victory.
This outing continued Grimes' impressive scoring streak as of late, notching 25 or more points in five of his last six outings. He's been a major bright spot for the team in recent weeks, leading the group in three different stats since coming over in the trade.
At this point, it is safe to say that Grimes has outdone any and all expectations since coming to Philly. HIs massive uptick in scoring has been much needed for the Sixers as they deal with a litany of injuries.
Having an expanded role to end the season could end up playing huge dividends for Grimes this summer. He's set to hit restricted free agency, and based on how he's played, might see an increase in any potential offer sheets. Luckily for the Sixers, they hold the power when it comes to retaining him beyond 2025.
