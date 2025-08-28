Sixers Star Excited to Partake In NBA's Abu Dhabi Games
The beginning of the Philadelphia 76ers' offseason won't see them in the recently renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena, in the City of Brotherly Love, or anywhere else in the United States, for that matter, as they were named as one of the teams to play in the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games.
The Sixers themselves are set to take on the New York Knicks for two games in early October in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, marking their first game on a global scale since their match against the Dallas Mavericks in October 2018, which took place at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, China.
What is the Sixers' history in the NBA's Global Games?
Looking back historically, the Sixers have found themselves in various arenas across the world, including cities in Germany, Mexico, England, Puerto Rico, as previously mentioned, China, and will welcome the United Arab Emirates to that list.
Across their eight appearances abroad, Philadelphia has a record of 4-4, with their only regular-season fixture resulting in a loss to the Boston Celtics during the 2017-18 season.
How does Jared McCain feel about it?
While some may see travelling across the world to play a set of preseason games as an inconveince, the same can not be said for Sixers' star Jared McCain, who is thrilled about the opportunity to play abroad, seeing it as a combination of getting to play as well as take a vacation, something he hasn't done much of in the offseason coming off of his rookie campaign.
I think it's the best thing, I'm more than excited because I don't travel as much," McCain said to 76ers On SI. "I took one little vacation at the beginning of the off-season, but I haven't gone outside the country that far. I've only been to Toronto, and I've been to Mexico for Team USA."
The 21-year-old is quick to see it as a blessing bestowed upon him, given that he is set to explore a city and culture that he might not have if it weren't for his spot in the NBA, whom he was quick to heap praise on.
"I'm just excited to get out there and play in a whole other country and experience another place that you know, I might have never gone to if it wasn't for the NBA, so I'm super thankful," explained the 21-year-old. "Shout out to the NBA, man. Just a great, great organization right there. But yeah, I'm super excited for Abu Dhabi."
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post