Bucks Injury Report: Damian Lillard in Danger of Missing Matchup vs Warriors
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Golden State Warriors tonight as they look to make it two straight wins. Milwaukee took down the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, snapping a mini-slump that the team had been going through.
As the team gets ready to face off against the Warriors, Milwaukee could be down a few key players. One of which is star point guard Damian Lillard.
Lillard has been listed as questionable for this game against Golden State and is in danger of missing the game. The veteran is dealing with right hamstring soreness and it could see him sit out this back-to-back game.
If Lillard can't give it a go in this contest, Milwaukee will be very shorthanded against the Warriors. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has already been ruled out of this game so Milwaukee somewhat needs Lillard to play if he can.
Lillard was special for the Bucks against the 76ers, helping lead them to a massive win. The veteran dropped 43 points on Philadelphia, also grabbing seven rebounds, and dishing out eight assists.
Lillard has been a steady presence for the Bucks this season so the hope is that he will be able to play tonight. Milwaukee needs to keep building up the wins in the standings as we get closer to the end of the season.
Forward Kyle Kuzma will be given a larger role in this game, especially if Lillard can't go. Kuzma was brought it to help this team go for a title this season and Milwaukee is very excited about his acquisition.
As for the Warriors, they are dealing with their own injury issues entering this game. Guard Steph Curry has landed on the injury report and his status for the game remains very much up in the air.
The Bucks will reveal whether Lillard will suit up as we get closer to the start of the game.
