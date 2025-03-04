Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Hawks? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing some solid basketball right now. After a slide right before the All-Star break, the Bucks have now won six of their last seven games.
That stretch of games has allowed them to surge up to a tie for fourth in the Western Conference standings. They have been trying to reach that point so that they get home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
What has helped them in recent weeks is that they have been able to stay healthier. They have had most of their guys available, which has led them to sin games.
The Bucks have been very careful with Giannis Antetokounmpo since the All-Star break. Before the break, he suffered a calf strain that caused him to miss a few games.
Since then, they have been monitoring his minutes and his calf. A calf strain is what caused him to miss the playoffs last year against the Pacers.
Antetokounmpo has found himself on the injury report again ahead of the Bucks' matchup with the Hawks. He was listed as probable because of the calf strain, but has been upgraded to active and will start.
He has been able to play in every game since the All-Star break, but the Bucks are going to keep monitoring his minutes to make sure that he's able to stay as healthy as possible.
The last thing they want to have happen is for Antetokounmpo to get hurt right before the playoffs yet again. The Bucks need him if they are going to get out of the first round this year.
Milwaukee thinks that they can win the NBA championship with a healthy team. Adding Kyle Kuzma at the deadline to a core of Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard gives them the confidence that they can make a deep run.
Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the best players in the league when he is out there on the court. He is a superstar player for a reason.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. He's also shooting 60.6 percent from the field.
