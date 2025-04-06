Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Pelicans? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Status
After a string of historic games, will nine-time Milwaukee Bucks All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo be available against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday?
The two-time league MVP submitted a 36-point (on 13-of-21 shooting from floor and 10-of-14 shooting from the foul line), 15-assist, 10-rebound masterpiece in leading the Bucks to a 121-115 overtime victory against the Miami Heat on Saturday night.
His performance in that effort made him just the third NBA player ever to notch at least two straight games with 35 or more points, 15 or more rebounds, and 10 or more assists.
Next up, Antetokounmpo could submit a third such stupendeous performance against a banged-up club that has become cannon fodder in these waning days of the 2024-25 regular season.
Two-time Pelicans All-Star forward Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the year with a low back bone contusion. One-time All-Star and All-Defensive Team guard Dejounte Murray is done for the year with a ruptured right Achilles. All-Defensive Team forward Herbert Jones is finished for the season with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.
Pricey starting guard CJ McCollum has been shelved for the year with a right foot bone contusion. Forward Trey Murphy III's 2024-25 run is also finished thanks to a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
A recent NBA injury report relays that Pelicans power forward/center Kelly Olynyk is being rested, swingman Brandon Boston has a left ankle stress reaction, and shooting guard Jordan Hawkins will sit with an annular fissure in his lumbar spine. The status of defense-first point guard Jose Alvarado was up in the air, as he was considered questionable with a sore right calf.
According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo was initially seen as questionable to play against New Orleans due to a left shoulder tendinopathy.
Nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard (blood clot), sixth man power forward Bobby Portis (25-game suspension), and rim-rolling reserve big Jericho Sims (right thumb UCL sprain recovery) are all out.
Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton, now on the fringes of Doc Rivers' rotation, is considered probable to play through a sprained right ankle.
Antetokounmpo will sit this one out with a shoulder issue.
Milwaukee is in the midst of a three-game win streak, and has improved its record to 43-34 on the year, mostly off the back of Antetokounmpo's exquisite two-way production.
The club is three games behind the No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers (46-31) with five games left on its slate. It seems that the Bucks are more than likely to wind up as the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the East for the playoffs.
But, so long as Antetokounmpo is healthy for the entirety of the postseason (which has not been the case since 2022), Milwaukee should have a chance against whomever it faces in the first round.
In 64 games this year, the 6-foot-11 superstar is averaging 30.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.
