Is Mitchell Robinson Playing? Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to keep making moves up the Eastern Conference. Right now, they sit fourth in the East, as they are tied with the Magic for that spot.
The team ahead of the Bucks is the New York Knicks. They sit third in the conference, leading the Bucks by three-and-a-half games.
In order for Milwaukee to catch the Knicks, they need to stack up some wins. Head-to-head wins would certainly help them make up ground as well.
New York takes on the Bucks today in a game that the Bucks need more than the Knicks do. If Milwaukee doesn't win the game, there will be an even greater separation between the top three in the East and the rest of the conference.
Mitchell Robinson is one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA when he is out on the court. The issue over the course of his career has been staying healthy.
Robinson has played more than 66 games just once in his career. He hasn't actually played a game this season because of surgery he had on his left ankle in the offseason.
Ahead of the matchup with the Bucks, Robinson is still listed as out because of that ankle surgery. He will continue to wait to make his season debut.
Giannis Antetokounmpo would have guarded Robinson and will find himself sometimes guarding Karl Anthony-Towns as well. He has to be happy that he doesn't have to deal with Robinson in this matchup.
Milwaukee is still trying to find some consistency with their play. They have won three straight games, so they want to keep up the good play.
New York comes into this game also having won three straight games, so something has to give. Both teams see themselves as NBA title contenders as well, so it should be a good matchup.
There is still no firm timetable for Robinson's return from that offseason ankle surgery. He would be a big lift to the Knicks if he can get out on the court anytime soon.
Last season, Robinson averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.
