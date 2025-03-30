Trae Young Injury Status For Bucks vs Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Atlanta Hawks today as they look to snap a three-game losing streak. Milwaukee has gone 4-6 over their past 10 games overall, and it has seen them fall down in the standings.
More news: Bucks Could Be Without Giannis Antetokounmpo For Crucial Game vs Hawks
Entering this game with the Hawks, both sides are dealing with some injury issues. For the Hawks, the biggest name on the injury report is star guard Trae Young.
Young has been listed as probable for this game against the Bucks. This likely means that he will be able to suit up, although weirder things have happened in the past.
With Young likely playing, the Bucks will need to make sure that they try to contain him. Young is a very streaky scorer, but when he is on, he is among the best that the game has to offer.
We should know closer to the start of the game whether Young will officially be playing in this game against Milwaukee.
This game against the Hawks is crucial for the Bucks, especially since they have now fallen down to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Atlanta is in the No. 8 spot, making this game even more important to the Bucks.
More news: How Damian Lillard Injury Impacts Giannis Antetokounmpo Future With Bucks
Milwaukee needs to get things together as the regular season starts to wind down. The last thing that the Bucks want is to be struggling heading into the postseason.
This team is already without star guard Damian Lillard as he is dealing with a blood clot injury. Lillard will remain out for the foreseeable future, leaving the Bucks without one of their two stars going forward.
It remains to be seen if Milwaukee will be able to get Lillard back in time for the playoffs but if not, others will need to step up. Milwaukee wants to avoid another early playoff exit but it seems to be trending in that direction right now.
More Bucks news:
Bucks Hopeful Damian Lillard Can Make a Comeback This Season
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Bucks Send Giannis Antetokounmpo to West Powerhouse
Bucks Frontcourt Star Expected to Find a New Team This Offseason
Notable NBA Players Who Suffered Same Injury as Bucks' Damian Lillard
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.