The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to bring back guard Gary Trent Jr. on a four-year, $64 million deal according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It was also reported by Eric Nehm of The Athletic that the deal is fully guaranteed with no options.

Free agent guard Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hZMDvuA816 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 11, 2026

Trent has played the last two seasons with the Bucks and in those seasons, he averaged 9.7 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the 3-point line.

When he first joined the Bucks for the 2024-25 season. he signed a one-year deal for the league's minimum. The following year he signed a two-year deal worth $7.5 million with a player option.

Headining into this offseason, Trent declined his player option and was given a big pay raise to return to Milwaukee.

It's a move that raises a few eyebrows across the league given his production, who the Bucks already currently have on their roster and the price.

His points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage were the second-lowest of his career behind his rookie season.

The guard room was already crowded with players like Tyler Herro, Brayden Burries, Kevin Porter Jr, Caris LeVert, Ryan Rollins, Kasparas Jakučionis and AJ Green, now you bring back Trent on a four-year deal for someone who averaged 8.1 points per game in 65 games.

There has been talks about potentially moving players like Herro or Green, and with the signing of Trent, the possibility isn't out of the window.

When comparing other known shooters in the league who got new contracts, the price is drastically different for better production.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 13.5 points per game on 44.7% shooting from the field and 40.7% from the 3-point line with the Denver Nuggets this past season. He also finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting, and signed a one-year deal worth $6.5 million with the Miami Heat.

After averaging 9 points per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and 44.8% from three with the Los Angeles Lakers, Luke Kennard signed with the Phoenix Suns on a two-year, $13 million contract.

Anfernee Simons joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $12.3 million deal after averaging 14.3 points per game on 38.5% shooting after spending last season with the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls.

Trent did have a couple of nice playoff performances for the Bucks during the 2025 playoffs, where he scored 37 points in Game 3 and 33 points in Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, but it didn't seem like a move that Milwaukee had to make.

The Bucks give up a large amount of their cap space to retain a player who's not been the most productive.

Milwaukee Bucks salary cap after re-signing Gary Trent Jr. & Pete Nance.



They use up a good chunk of their tax flexibility and project to be just $11 million under the luxury tax if Trent gets standard raises.



They've also got a roster crunch with 16 guaranteed contracts. pic.twitter.com/Jdg0OxjHxy — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) July 11, 2026

He is a high percentage shooter from the 3-point line and provides a high-motor on the defensive end which can be hard to find at times, but now the Bucks will have a decision to make on what to do with their current roster.