Rockets' Game 7 win over Thunder most-watched game since Jan. 31

Another Game 7 offered a ratings boost for the NBA, and it was the largest draw since before the hiatus.

More specifically, per ESPN (citing Nielsen), the Houston Rockets' 104-102 squeaker of a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday drew 4.1 million viewers to the network -- making it the most-watched NBA game since Jan. 31.

That game on Jan. 31 was between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, and drew 4.41 million viewers, shortly after the tragic death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The NBA's TV ratings have been a large topic of discussion since the restart, as the league has been forced to deal with the challenges of trying to gain viewers in August, when overall ratings on all programming is generally 14-16 percent lower.

But so far, Game 7s have been providing some relief. The Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz a night earlier drew 3.39 million viewers, making each Game 7 the most-watched program on television that night among all the key demographics.

Since the start of summer June 20, NBA games have represented 42 of the 50 most-viewed programs among adults ages 18-49, per Nielsen.