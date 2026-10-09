Devin Carter Trying To Prove Himself Again (and His 1 Advantage to Make the Celtics)

Devin Carter has had one of the most precious things in the world, rarer than any gemstone, and he is desperate to keep it.

There are only 540 spots in the NBA, 450 guaranteed, and 90 two-way deals. Carter, who was drafted 13th overall in 2024, had one of those guaranteed spots, but the Sacramento Kings needed to cut costs so they traded him to the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks then made the trade with the OKC Thunder for Lu Dort and needed to trim an overloaded roster.

Suddenly, the roster spot was gone.

“It was tough,” Carter said after standing out in the Boston Celtics' preseason win over Cleveland Thursday night. “I didn't get waived until like right before you know training camp started. So it was tough, especially trying to find a home that fast. But everything happens for a reason, and I'm just thankful to Brad [Stevens] and the Celtics organization for giving an opportunity to me.”

At this point, Carter’s spot is like dropping a ring near a vent or drain. You can see it rolling towards the open slats and you’re just hoping you can dive and grab it before it disappears. Carter has dealt with injuries and he’s trying to fix a jump shot that needs plenty of work, but the ring is still on solid ground. The Celtics have both a guaranteed and a two-way spot available for Carter to snatch.

“It's not easy,” Stevens said at media day. “There's a lot of people that are vying for these spots in the NBA, and it is a hard league, and there's not a lot of difference between guys that are on training camp contracts, that are on two-ways, that are on rosters. And so, being able to find those strengths and lean into them is critical for him and for anyone else that's in that position.”

Carter showed those strengths against the Cavs, putting up 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists along with a team-high +22. He was every bit the pest that he’s been asked to be, while showing off the things he does well.

Ok ok ok we see you DC 👀 pic.twitter.com/k3FuQIrWiR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 8, 2026

“I think the main point is just picking up full court, showcasing my defensive ability,” Carter told reporters after the game. “You know, just be me on offense, and I think I did a great job with that tonight.”

There's no doubt Carter has talent. Offensively, he showed deft ball-handling that got him to his spots and allowed him to make a difference as the Celtics built a second-quarter lead.

Devin Carter coast to coast and 1, that's 15 points in 10 minutes. Really liking this pickup for the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/LXvJUbbkPp — Danielle H. (@DanielleHobeika) October 9, 2026

Defensively, he was in position for rebounds and he hounded the Cavs all over the floor. He also puts himself in position to take advantage of his length and make defensive plays.

Devin Carter steal and Luka Garza three to put the Celtics up 10 pic.twitter.com/dNs8M0ODsY — Danielle H. (@DanielleHobeika) October 9, 2026

But doing this against a disinterested Cavs team in Boston’s first preseason game is one thing. Where he will win the spot is doing it against Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and whichever other Celtics ahead of him on the depth chart are in front of him during training camp.

“[He has] the humility to show up, and the openness that he has of where he's been in the league and where he wants to get to and how competitive he is,” Joe Mazzulla recently said. “He’s very open about wanting to make it. So I've appreciated just his mindset, his mentality, the chip on the shoulder that he brings to the game. So I'm looking forward to watching him throughout the preseason.”

The circumstances might be just right for both sides in this situation. Carter was on a guaranteed contract when he was waived, so the Hawks are paying him a full $5.1 million salary this season. Carter is desperate to hang in the league, but at least for this season, taking a two-way spot doesn’t mean making do with a $678,000 salary. He has a season to take whatever role the Celtics want to give him and prove that he’s worth more.

The Celtics will have decisions to make in the coming seasons, so Carter represents a chance to get good production at a reasonable cost. White is 32 years old. Pritchard turns 29 in January. Sam Hauser turns 29 in December. At the same time, the Celtics are trying to swing the second half of the Jaylen Brown trade and use the assets acquired there to elevate the team into a top-tier contender. All that, along with the aprons that have handcuffed NBA teams, is forcing a lot of decisions that we would normally never consider.

A player like Carter can be really useful to fill in the gaps, if he can prove himself all over again. Thursday night in Cleveland was a big step. But it’s just the first in his journey of a thousand basketball miles.

“It's just a new opportunity, so don't want to dwell on the past too much,” Carter said. “I was already telling my friends and stuff. It just feels way different. Like you know, I went to Providence [College], so just having the opportunity to play in front of New England fans again and being in that area is just a pleasure. So super excited.”