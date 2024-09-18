Neemias Queta Primed for the Most Significant Leap of His Career
Maybe Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office's most sneaky, under the radar addition and best piece of scouting work among Boston’s external additions last season was Neemias Queta.
Queta, 24, was waived by the Sacramento Kings last summer ahead of his third season. The Kings opted to sign JaVale McGee and part with the seven-foot prospect.
Whenever his number was called upon, the Portuguese center made the most of his opportunity with plenty of dynamic flashes. Alongside the Celtics main personnel and some double-big lineups, Queta showed impressive potential, highlighted by his energy, versatility, and athleticism at the pivot.
He was eventually converted to a multi-year, standard contract for Boston. The reigning NBA champions then signed him to a new multi-year deal this summer. It's a reflection of how his strides instantly stood out to the Celtics brass.
“Neemy’s been great when he’s been with us,” said Brad Stevens. “We’ve had moments this year where we’ve had only two bigs available, and often times, with Neemy, he’s been able to come in and really fill a role and keep our team at a high, high level.”
Queta gave glimpses of the energy and intangibles that Robert Williams provided Boston, given his interior energy, work on the glass, and as a playmaker making the right pass. He has that explosive leaping ability of Williams, where he can jump out the gym as a shot-blocker and alter decision-making, suitable rolling to the rim.
“If you would have asked me going into the year with our four bigs, maybe we were a little bit unproven, by the middle of the year, I was like, ‘Damn, that’s a really good group,’” Stevens added. “They can really play. And they can play Al at the four, Kristaps at the four with those guys, or single without them. So, they gave us a lot of flexibility this year, and Neemy was a big part of that.”
Queta could have a significant role this season within Boston's second unit. The Celtics will be careful about Horford's workload, and Porzingis likely won't make his season debut until at least December. The Celtics could pace their core more, giving Queta plenty of opportunities to exhibit his improvements further and help hold down the back line.
"You know, guys are gonna be out, so, you just gotta keep attacking as early as possible, try to improve in all these facets of the game,” Queta told Boston Celtics on SI at Summer League about the opportunity in front of him this season. “Give coach Mazzulla a headache about how many options he has.”
The more Queta’s defensive instincts develop, the more he resembles the team’s former anchor in Robert Williams with their comparable styles of play. Queta’s growth will be a main variable in the Celtics navigating through the regular season as they mix-and-match the rotation and manage minutes in the front court.
Further Reading
Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over
Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More
Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics
Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics
Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency
Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player