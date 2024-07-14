Celtics Sign Former Rutgers Star to Training Camp Contract

Inside The Celtics

Summer League is underway for the Celtics. While the reigning NBA champions fell to the Heat, 114-109, in their first game in Las Vegas, there were plenty of positive takeaways from Saturday's tilt at Cox Pavilion.

That includes how well Baylor Scheierman played once he got his second wind and began showcasing his all-around impact.

And while the C's first-round pick in this year's draft is signed to a guaranteed contract, one of his teammates in Sin City who's fighting for a place in the league will join him at training camp in Boston.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Celtics signed Ron Harper Jr. to a non-guaranteed training camp deal.

The former Rutgers star registered two points and a block while on the floor for 10:05 during Boston's Summer League loss to Miami. He was on a two-way contract with the Raptors before getting injured and then waived in December.

Harper averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game in his senior collegiate campaign with the Scarlet Knights. He also knocked down 39.8 percent of the 5.3 shots he hoisted from beyond the arc.

