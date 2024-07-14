Celtics Sign Former Rutgers Star to Training Camp Contract
Summer League is underway for the Celtics. While the reigning NBA champions fell to the Heat, 114-109, in their first game in Las Vegas, there were plenty of positive takeaways from Saturday's tilt at Cox Pavilion.
That includes how well Baylor Scheierman played once he got his second wind and began showcasing his all-around impact.
And while the C's first-round pick in this year's draft is signed to a guaranteed contract, one of his teammates in Sin City who's fighting for a place in the league will join him at training camp in Boston.
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Celtics signed Ron Harper Jr. to a non-guaranteed training camp deal.
The former Rutgers star registered two points and a block while on the floor for 10:05 during Boston's Summer League loss to Miami. He was on a two-way contract with the Raptors before getting injured and then waived in December.
Harper averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game in his senior collegiate campaign with the Scarlet Knights. He also knocked down 39.8 percent of the 5.3 shots he hoisted from beyond the arc.
Further Reading
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Summer League Opener vs. Heat
Celtics Coach MacLeay Shares First Impression of Scheierman and Watson
Jayson Tatum Cried Upon Learning He's NBA2K25 Cover Athlete
Jayson Tatum Wants to be in Boston His Entire Career
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player