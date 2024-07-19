Jaylen Brown Reveals Plans for Remainder of Summer
It’s been an eventful summer for Jaylen Brown. In addition to the Boston Celtics winning the NBA championship, Brown was awarded the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, NBA Finals MVP, and an ESPY for Best Championship Performance.
Brown told Inside The Celtics his plans for the remainder of the summer.
“Continue to work, check in with the guys, see what their schedules are, their availability. I’ve already talked to Al and talked to some of the guys to see when to get back in the gym. I think next, I’ll probably be at Payton’s wedding.”
The Celtics’ starting lineup, Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White, are all set to return for the 2024-2025 season. Brown is excited to campaign for a second-straight championship.
“But just continue to do what we’ve always been doing: build a great culture, a great energy, great chemistry amongst our group. We’ve got a special amount of guys and we’re running it back next year.”