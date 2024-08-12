Inside The Celtics

Jayson Tatum Addresses 2028 Olympic Participation

Bobby Krivitsky

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA forward Jayson Tatum (10) looks on in the third quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
The Paris Olympics were a trying experience for Jayson Tatum. It's one he labeled "challenging and humbling."

However, getting benched twice against Serbia and playing a smaller role than anticipated in the United States men's basketball team's run to a gold medal may prove to be moments he's forever grateful for if they help fuel the ascent of a 26-year-old star entering the peak of his powers as he builds his legacy.

Regarding how it might impact his decision whether to participate in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the three-time All-NBA First Team selection stated, "It was a tough personal experience on the court, but I'm not going to make any decision off emotions," per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"If you asked me right now if I was going to play in 2028 -- it is four years from now, and I [would have] to take time and think about that. So I'm not going to make any decision based off (of) how this experience was or how I felt individually."

United States forward Jayson Tatum warms up before a game against Puerto Rico during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

With Team USA facing the prospect of losing LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, not having Tatum back in the fold would be a significant blow, even with the abundance of top-tier talent they have to choose from.

If the Celtics star returns, he could play a leading role -- like he did as Team USA's second-leading scorer at the Tokyo Olympics -- in leading the U.S. to the top of the podium for a sixth straight time.

Doing so would move Tatum one gold medal from matching Durant, who just became the first player to win gold four times in men's Olympic basketball.

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

