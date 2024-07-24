The Latest on the Celtics' Banner Night Date and Opponent
While the Celtics' regular season schedule won't get revealed until August, the announcement of notable dates for their upcoming campaign is underway.
Tuesday brought news regarding Boston's preseason slate, which starts with a two-tilt mini-series against the Denver Nuggets at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and 6.
As a result, training camp at the Auerbach Center begins on Sept. 27, a week earlier than the rest of the league. During a conversation at halftime of the Celtics' 88-74 win over the Lakers at Summer League, Jaylen Brown shared he's already spoken with Al Horford, among others, about when to get back in the gym in preparation.
According to Bill Doyle of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, after exhibition play concludes, the reigning NBA champions will raise Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters on Oct. 27 when they host the Miami Heat.
It's worth noting that the commencement of the 2024-25 season is scheduled for Oct. 22. Traditionally, the team that lifts the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of the previous campaign plays in its home venue that night.
Whenever Boston's title defense tips off, continuity is a significant advantage in its quest for Banner 19. In a credit to ownership's commitment to keeping as much of its championship team intact as possible, 13 of the 15 players with the Celtics on standard contracts last season are returning. JD Davison and Drew Peterson also remain in the fold on two-way contracts.
After agreeing to a four-year, $45 million deal with Sam Hauser, eight of their rotation players are under contract beyond the upcoming campaign. It's a benefit that will help preserve the selfless culture essential to reaching the NBA summit in June.
Further Reading
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Consolation Round Loss to 76ers
Summer League Struggles Offer Valuable Lessons to Jordan Walsh
D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers
Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player