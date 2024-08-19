Inside The Celtics

There's Jeff Bezos Buzz Surrounding Sale of Celtics

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos in attendance before the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, the next owner of the Celtics might be Jeff Bezos.

"In the last few days, there's been some, I think, legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics. And I think it's real. I think he's gonna be one of the suitors," said Simmons on his self-named podcast.

Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the franchise's primary shareholder, intends to sell a majority interest in the team in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028. They also expect Wyc Grousbeck to remain on board as the Governor of the Celtics until the second closing in 2028.

"The league wants $6 billion for the team, for the Celtics," said Simmons. "$6 billion, they don't own the arena. It's a crazy price, but they're probably gonna get it."

Forbes lists the former Amazon founder as the third richest person in the world, worth an estimated $194 billion.

Simmons also stated that the NBA aims for a $6 billion purchase of each of its two upcoming expansion franchises, widely expected to reside in Las Vegas and Seattle. That would translate to a $400 million check for all 30 owners. He added that Mexico City is "looming as a third team."

Regarding the Celtics, he voiced that Irving H. Grousbeck, Wyc's 90-year-old father, is "driving the sale" and "just wants the highest price."

That could prove unwelcome news for potential bidders like Fenway Sports Group, who owns the Red Sox and are reportedly considering trying to add the reigning NBA champions to their portfolio.

Bezos previously tried to purchase the Washington Commanders, who went to a group led by 76ers owner Josh Harris. If the former emerges as the Celtics' next owner, that could lead to the franchise building a new arena.

TD Garden is a subsidiary of Delaware North, chaired by Jeremy Jacobs. The company's CEO is Charlie Jacobs, who also holds that position with the Boston Bruins.

While Charlie Jacobs shared during the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon that the Celtics recently signed a lease to stay in their current home venue for "another 12 years or so," Bezos or another prospective buyer purchasing them for $6 billion could lead to the altering of that plan.

