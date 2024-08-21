Latest Report Pours Cold Water on Idea of Jeff Bezos Buying Celtics
Bill Simmons of The Ringer made headlines when he voiced on his self-named podcast that "in the last few days, there's been some, I think, legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics. And I think it's real. I think he's gonna be one of the suitors."
Simmons also stated that despite the league's reigning champions not owning their arena, the NBA is seeking $6 billion in what Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the franchise's primary shareholder, intends to be a two-part sale. The plan is to sell a majority interest in the team in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028.
Regarding them being a TD Garden tenant, the venue is a subsidiary of Delaware North, chaired by Jeremy Jacobs. The company's CEO is Charlie Jacobs, who also holds that position with the Boston Bruins.
Charlie Jacobs shared during the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon that the Celtics recently signed a lease to remain at TD Garden for "another 12 years or so."
While a new owner could pay to cut that arrangement short, according to Nick Wingfield of The Information, it won't be the Amazon founder.
"Jeff Bezos has no plans to bid on the Boston Celtics, according to a person close to Bezos," reports Wingfield, pouring cold water on the prospect of the individual Forbes lists as the third richest person in the world, worth an estimated $194 billion, purchasing the franchise.
Not only could that potentially have assuaged concerns about exorbitant payroll and luxury tax costs under this more punitive collective bargaining agreement prematurely breaking up the Celtics, but Bezos would likely build a brand new state-of-the-art arena, comparable to the Intuit Dome that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer recently unveiled.
While it's reportedly time to cross Bezos' name off the list of potential bidders, whoever purchases the franchise will have the resources to keep a roster that includes eight rotation players signed beyond the upcoming campaign intact and build a brand new first-class venue.
The team and fan base could benefit from the organization owning its arena. However, from its location to the experience provided, TD Garden, home to one of the best atmospheres in sports, remains an outstanding host to the Celtics and those who come for a game.
