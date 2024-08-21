Inside The Celtics

Latest Report Pours Cold Water on Idea of Jeff Bezos Buying Celtics

Bobby Krivitsky

Sept 17, 2015; Cape Canaveral, FL, USA; Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announces that his space company, Blue Origin, will build rockets at Exploration Park and start launching later this decade from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station s Launch Complex 36. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Denemark-USA TODAY NETWORK
Sept 17, 2015; Cape Canaveral, FL, USA; Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announces that his space company, Blue Origin, will build rockets at Exploration Park and start launching later this decade from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station s Launch Complex 36. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Denemark-USA TODAY NETWORK / Florida Today-USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Bill Simmons of The Ringer made headlines when he voiced on his self-named podcast that "in the last few days, there's been some, I think, legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics. And I think it's real. I think he's gonna be one of the suitors." 

Simmons also stated that despite the league's reigning champions not owning their arena, the NBA is seeking $6 billion in what Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the franchise's primary shareholder, intends to be a two-part sale. The plan is to sell a majority interest in the team in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028. 

Regarding them being a TD Garden tenant, the venue is a subsidiary of Delaware North, chaired by Jeremy Jacobs. The company's CEO is Charlie Jacobs, who also holds that position with the Boston Bruins.

Charlie Jacobs shared during the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon that the Celtics recently signed a lease to remain at TD Garden for "another 12 years or so."

The view after the Boston Celtics celebrate beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 to win the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

While a new owner could pay to cut that arrangement short, according to Nick Wingfield of The Information, it won't be the Amazon founder.

"Jeff Bezos has no plans to bid on the Boston Celtics, according to a person close to Bezos," reports Wingfield, pouring cold water on the prospect of the individual Forbes lists as the third richest person in the world, worth an estimated $194 billion, purchasing the franchise.

Not only could that potentially have assuaged concerns about exorbitant payroll and luxury tax costs under this more punitive collective bargaining agreement prematurely breaking up the Celtics, but Bezos would likely build a brand new state-of-the-art arena, comparable to the Intuit Dome that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer recently unveiled.

While it's reportedly time to cross Bezos' name off the list of potential bidders, whoever purchases the franchise will have the resources to keep a roster that includes eight rotation players signed beyond the upcoming campaign intact and build a brand new first-class venue.

The team and fan base could benefit from the organization owning its arena. However, from its location to the experience provided, TD Garden, home to one of the best atmospheres in sports, remains an outstanding host to the Celtics and those who come for a game.

Further Reading

Jaylen Brown, Jason Kidd Discuss Bringing The XChange to Oakland

Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule

Sam Hauser Grateful for Extension with Team That Gave Him His First Chance

Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Rehab Update on Kristaps Porzingis

Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience

Jrue Holiday Makes History in Team USA's Gold Medal Win

Fenway Sports Group Considering Buying the Celtics

Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange

Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown

Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him

Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Published |Modified
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories